Bhubaneswar: Four fresh cases of COVID-19 were reported in Bhubaneswar in the last 24 hours, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) said Thursday.

One of the cases was in home quarantine linked to an earlier positive case of Kalinga Vihar. Another patient belongs to Aiginia in Patrapada area. The third is an employee of AIIMS, Bhubaneswar and the fourth patient belongs to Dumduma area and is a secondary contact of one of the earlier positive cases from Kalinga Vihar.

Contact tracing of the patients is underway. Primary contacts and neighbours are being home quarantined and will be on active surveillance, official sources said.

PNN