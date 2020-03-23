Jajpur: The missing of four returnees from outside the state and country has triggered panic among the residents here, a report.

Residents claimed that if the missing persons are not traced immediately then they might lead to spread of the coronavirus in the district.

The missing of the four returnees has become a cause of concern for the district administration.

As many as 844 persons returned to Jajpur district after the outbreak of coronavirus.

Collector Ranjan Kumar Das Sunday warned of stringent action against those who do not register themselves after returning to the state.

He said action will be taken against all those persons under Section-188 of IPC who without completing the 14-day quarantine mingle with people despite advice by the doctors, district administration and others.

A report by the chief district medical officer said as many as 844 persons living abroad or outside the state have returned to the district by Sunday. The returnees are natives of 10 blocks and two civic body areas, he said.

Among them, 78 persons have returned from foreign countries. The Jajpur block has the highest 221 returnees followed by 196 in Dasarathpur block, 132 in Bari block, 61 in Binjharpur block, 36 in Dharmasala block, 29 in Danagadi block, 32 in Rasulpur block, 18 in Sukinda block, 22 in Barchana block, 13 in Korei block, 32 in Vyasanagar Municipality and 52 in Jajpur Municipality areas. However, out of the total returnees 786 have registered themselves while 41 of them are yet to register their names.

The district administration suspected that there could be some more persons returning from abroad and other states who are living in the district without registering themselves.

