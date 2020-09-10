Bargarh: Four persons were seriously injured after they were thrown off a vegetable-laden van that met with an accident on Satijor bridge near Chakuli farm on National Highway-53 Thursday. The river bed where the four fell was at least 50 feet below the bridge.

Among the injured was a couple who have been identified as Ganesh Hial (40) and wife Laxmi Hial (35). The identities of the other two passengers are yet to be ascertained as they are yet to regain their senses.

Some commuters immediately informed the nearest fire station. Firefighters from Atabira fire station reached the spot and with the help of local people rescued the four. They were then rushed to VIMSAR, Burla.

According to some eyewitnesses, the van was on its way from Atabira to Sambalpur district. It was travelling at great speed. As it approached the bridge, the driver lost control on the wheels and the van rammed against a barrier.

PNN