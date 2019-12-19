G Udayagiri: Primary education has gone haywire at this block in Kandhamal district as four primary schools are being run only by four teachers, a report said.

According to new education policy, there should be at least two teachers in each school but in contrast four schools under this block are being managed by a single teacher each. This has hit studies in the school as the children are made to suffer for no fault of their own.

The primary schools at Burupati, Sugamaha, Pahanaju and Magumaha are being run by four teachers in total. The schools get closed if any of the teachers falls ill or remain on leave for their work. This has sparked resentment among the parents and guardians as they demanded to fill up the vacant posts soon.

When contacted, assistant block education officer (ABEO) Mihir Kanta Pradhan said he will recommend filling up the vacant posts of teachers as these were not filled up during the online transfers.

District education officer Bikash Pradhan said he will soon take up the matter with the district Collector and try to fill up the vacant posts soon.