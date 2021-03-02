Kantapada: A youth’s presence of mind and fire personnel’s efforts saved a four-year-old child from suffering serious injuries and even death. The kid had somehow managed to climb on top of a mobile tower installed near his house.

The incident occurred at Badapatasundarpur village under Kantapada block in Cuttack district Monday. But whole episode has become the hot topic of discussion here.

The boy identified as Kanha is the son of Kailas Dethy (62). He was seen playing near the cellular tower. However, later the family members did not find him and started looking for him. They were shocked to find Kanha on top of the mobile tower which is approximately 200 feet high.

Alerted by their frantic cries of help, 35-year-old Prashant Behera reached the spot. He gauged the situation and started climbing the tower. All the while he constantly talked to Kanha keeping the child’s mind engrossed. Finally he managed to reach Kanha and caught hold of him securely.

However, Prashant was not finding a way to climb down with the child safely. So Kanha’s family members contacted Adashpur fire station. A team led by fire officer Krushnachandra Samal reached the spot. Two firemen—Rakesh Kumar Sahu and Bijay Behera climbed up the tower and successfully brought down Kanha with the help of a bag. They also helped Prashant to come down and everybody breathed a sigh of relief.

On reaching the ground, Kanha walked away normally oblivious to the furore he had created.

Kanha’s family members and villagers said they have no words to express their thanks for the fire department personnel for their quick response.

Prashant emerged as the real hero. Everyone heaped praise on him saying it was his courage and presence of mind that has given Kanha a new lease life. Prashant works as a generator mechanic.

“I rushed to help as I saw Kanha’s mother weeping inconsolably. I feel satisfied as my efforts bore fruit and the child’s life was saved,” Prashant said.

Some villagers alleged that children playing near the tower often go close to it as the wire fencing has been damaged. “The concerned agency should look into the matter and repair it,” they added.

PNN