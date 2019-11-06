Dhenkikote: A minor girl was allegedly raped by a 60-year old at Murga Pahadi under Ghatagaon police limits in Keonjhar. The accused was arrested and sent to jail.

A woman had left her two minor daughters at the house of Jayram Bakta Tuesday evening and went to protect her farmland from wild boars. In the meantime, the elderly man had raped the four-year old girl.

As her mother retuned from farmland, the victim revealed all about what happened to her.

A complaint was filed at the police station in this regard. IIC Bandana Patra rushed to the spot and arrested the accused. A case was registered against him under various sections of POCSO Act.