Kendrapara: The carcass of a giant whale washed ashore near Agarnasi Island under Gahirmatha sanctuary limits in Kendrapara district Saturday.

Local fishermen initially spotted the carcass and informed the forest department. Later, a team led by ranger Debashis Bhoi reached the spot and recovered the 40-ft long carcass.

While the team launched an investigation to figure out the possible cause of death of the aquatic creature, some of the local residents were of the opinion that a collision with a fishing trawler could have led to the issue.

Notably, three whale carcasses have been spotted at the same spot in last two years.

Agarnasi Island is best known as a rookery for endangered Olive Ridley turtles.

PNN