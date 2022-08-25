Keonjhar: As many as 40 female hostel inmates of a staterun high school fell sick after they experienced head reeling and loose motion on their hostel premises at Raisuan under Telkoi block in Keonjhar district, Tuesday night. The school having facilities for co-education is run by the state tribal welfare department. After the girls, one after another, experienced head reeling and loose motion and fell sick, Tuesday night, the school authorities immediately rushed them to the Telkoi health centre where their health conditions improved after treatment. Some of them were also discharged for their hostel after recovery, Wednesday. A medical team Wednesday visited the spot and examined the health conditions of the rest of the girls. The school has 330 students on its roll while 100 girls study in the school residing in its hostel. However, the actual reason behind their illness is yet to be ascertained. When contacted, district welfare officer (DWO) Pradyumna Das said that a medical team and other officials have rushed to the spot.