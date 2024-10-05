Bhubaneswar: With Dussehra round the corner, around 40 lakh women will receive the first instalment of Rs 5,000 under the state government’s flagship Subhadra scheme October 9.

According to sources, those who have registered themselves in Subhadra portal by October 7 will receive the amount, if found eligible.

With only three days left for the release of the first instalment to the second phase beneficiaries, it has come to the fore that Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi will launch the disbursement of the second phase first instalment from Baripada October 9.

Earlier, Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida had made an announcement regarding disbursement of the first instalment of Subhadra money for pending beneficiaries in September. Around 40 lakh women, in the age group of 21 to 60, will receive the money in the second phase.

As of now, more than 97 lakh beneficiaries have registered themselves in Subhadra portal and the number of registrations is rising by the day. Parida had hoped that the number of beneficiaries would cross 1 crore soon.

“The state government is committed to providing Subhadra money to all the eligible beneficiaries and no eligible women will be deprived of the benefit,” Parida had said earlier.

The scheme will cover all the eligible women in the state by March 8, 2025, she had said.

Notably, 25 lakh women have already received the first instalment September 17 when Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched the scheme during his visit to Odisha.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office, Subhadra scheme is the largest women-centric initiative in the state, aimed at supporting over 1 crore women who will receive Rs 50,000 over a period of five years (2024-2029). Beneficiaries will be credited Rs 10,000 annually in two equal instalments through Aadhaar-linked, DBT-enabled bank accounts. During the event, PM Modi will initiate the first fund transfer to over 10 lakh women beneficiaries.

