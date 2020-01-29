Deogarh: As many as 40 passengers were hurt after two private buses collided with each other on the National Highway No. 49 near Purunagada in Deogarh Tuesday.

According to reports, the mishap took place early in the morning. While the bus named “Shree Laxmi” was on its way to Jharsuguda with 40 tourists from Sikarpalli village under Jharbandha PS limits in Bargarh district, another bus named “Barsha” coming in the opposite direction collided with it head-on.

As a result, the passengers suffered injuries and were rushed to Deogarh District Headquarters hospital in an ambulance for treatment. It was learned that the tourists were headed on a seven-day tour to Puri.

Reportedly, some of the injured passengers have been discharged from the DHH following preliminary treatment.