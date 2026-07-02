Malkangiri: The Forest Department seized 40 live turtles and arrested a man during a crackdown on alleged wildlife smuggling in Malkangiri district Wednesday.

The accused was identified as Satyen Bhadra, a resident of MV-38 village under the Orkel police station limits. Acting on a tip-off about illegal turtle trafficking, officials from the Mathili forest range set up a vehicle checkpoint near Baliguda Chhak.

During the operation, they intercepted a speeding motorcycle, registration number OD 07 E 5794, travelling from Baliguda towards Khairput.

A search of the motorcycle led to the recovery of 40 live turtles packed inside a plastic crate. The turtles were seized and the rider was taken into custody. Forest officials registered a case (OR-34/MH) and produced the accused before a local court, which remanded him to judicial custody, Mathili Range Officer Basudeb Nayak said.