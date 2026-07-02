Bhabanipatana/Narla: Hundreds of protesters staged a rail blockade at Narla Road railway station in Kalahandi district, demanding the restoration of express train halts.

The agitation, led by the Narla Swabhiman Manch, Wednesday disrupted rail services for nearly two hours. The protesters occupied the tracks from around 8:30am, halting the Sambalpur-Rayagada Intercity Express.

The Samata Superfast Express was stopped at a nearby station to avoid the blockade. Police and Railway Protection Force personnel initially tried to prevent the demonstrators from entering the station, but they breached the barricades and reached the tracks.

The protest ended after senior railway and district officials held talks with the agitators. Railway authorities assured them that four of the seven express trains would stop at Narla Road station.

The protesters also submitted a memorandum demanding the restoration of all preCovid train halts, construction of a railway overbridge, and installation of lifts and digital coach display boards at the station.