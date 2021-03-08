Balasore: International Women’s Day will be observed Monday that is March 8. It is a day when woman empowerment is highlighted. There are numerous tales of how women have become successful by the dint of their efforts and determination.

One such example is an SHG of Srirampur under Baliapal block in Balasore. About 40 women in the group have become financially empowered by taking up the vocation of ‘chandua’ making. They are also making various other decorative items like jhumar, jhaleri, letter box, khadi bags, laptop and shopping bags. These items have good demand in local markets and even outside Odisha.

The SHG named as ‘Laxmi Home Works’ was formed in 2009 with 40 women as members. All had deposited Rs 200 each. They were imparted training on chandua making by the DIC. Later, 28 of them took a loan of Rs 28 lakh from the DIC and started making chandua.

They get orders from local markets, temples and private institutions. These items are sold in Digha, Kolkata, Kharagpur and Sagardeep in West Bengal and Pipili and Puri in Odisha.

A chandua is sold for Rs 200 to Rs 2000 according to its size and decoration works. The SHG is earning Rs 2,00,000 to Rs 3,00,000 per month.

SHG’s president Chandrakanti Jena said that the loan taken from the DIC has been paid off. “The women have become self sufficient due to their hard work. The items are being sold at fairs and exhibitions organised by ORMAS and Mission Shakti,” she informed.

PNN