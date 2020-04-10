Bhubaneswar: Amid spurt in COVID-19 cases in the state, the Odisha government has procured a substantial number of test kits and other materials as part of its measures to ensure speedy detection of infections, official sources said Friday.

Kits for conducting at least 4,000 tests, reagents and virus transportation mediums (VTMs) were airlifted Thursday from Mumbai as the government stepped up its drive to enhance COVID-19 testing facilities in Odisha.

“#COVID 19 test kits for 4,000 tests, reagents & VTMs were airlifted from Mumbai through special air cargo. It will strengthen #Odisha Government’s efforts to ramp up the #coronavirus testing facilities in the state,” the health department tweeted.

The arrival of the kits was significant as Odisha is now all set to start coronavirus testing at three more locations in addition to the four existing test facilities in Odisha, the official informed. The aim is to put in place adequate capacities soon to conduct at least 1,000 tests for COVID-19 daily, the senior official added.

The Odisha government has also decided to start tests for COVID-19 at MKCG Medical College Hospital in Berhampur from April 12, at VIMSAR in Burla from April 15 and at IGH in Rourkela from April 17. Currently tests are being conducted at the in RMRC, AIIMS and Institute of Life Sciences (ILC) here and the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack, the official said.

The fresh kits were received barely two days after 3,500 kg of medical equipment from ICMR was airlifted by an Indian Air Force aircraft from Tambaram for the establishment of medical labs and other facilities in Odisha. Sources said that the Odisha government is all set to purchase ICMR recognised COVID-19 rapid testing kits.

One lakh rapid testing kits will be purchased soon so that more COVID-19 tests can be conducted, the official informed.

It should be mentioned here that to meet the expenses required for preventive measures against COVID-19 and treatment of patients, the Odisha government increased Thursday the corpus of its contingency fund five times from Rs 400 crore to Rs 2,000 crore.

Odisha has so far reported 48 COVID-19 cases. The disease has claimed one life so far, while two others have been cured and discharged.

PNN & Agencies