Bhubaneswar: Over four thousand people visited the Raj Bhavan garden here Sunday after it was opened to the common public.

The first-day visitors said that this year’s visit would remain etched in their memories because they found Governor Ganeshi Lal and the first lady of the state amongst them. It is said to be the first time for any Governor to come out and interact with common folks.

The Governor was seen cradling toddlers and distributing chocolates among children.

The visitors enjoyed a quality time being at the aesthetically tended garden, going around the deer park, lush green lawns interspersed with musical fountains and flower gardens, open aquarium and bird enclosure.

Notably, the garden will remain open for public till January 20, including all Sundays and holidays. Anyone can visit the Raj Bhavan during this period between 2:30pm to 5pm.

A special arrangement has been made for students up to Class X. For them the garden will remain open from 8:30am to 10am from January 6 to 21, excluding Sundays.

To avail this facility, the school authorities need to send a request to the Aide-de-camp (ADC) to the Governor or ACP (security), Raj Bhavan to obtain passes.

For a hassle-free entry to the garden, the Raj Bhavan has developed a mobile phone application which can be downloaded from the website –rajbhavanodisha.gov.in – for Android users.

Visitors can generate QR code entry pass on their smart phones which will be scanned at the Raj Bhavan gate. People without smartphones can manually register themselves at the Raj Bhavan reception centre here.

The visitors have been advised to keep the garden neat and clean during their stay. They have been urged not to carry food packets, tiffin boxes, water bottles or cameras.

