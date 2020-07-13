Shillong: A case was filed Monday against 41 people who attended a wedding, violating the COVID-19 protocol, officials said. The wedding was held June 27 in Guwahati, Assam and a reception was held here July 2.

Magisterial inquiries have revealed that all the 41 who attended the wedding and the reception violated lockdown protocols and obtained inter-state passes on dubious grounds, officials said. The officials added that so far 10 of them have tested positive for COVID-19.

East Khasi Hills district Deputy Commissioner Matsiewdor W Nongbri lodged a police complaint following a direction from the Meghalaya government, they said.

“The complaint was received from the deputy commissioner against residents of Shillong who attended the wedding at the Green Wood Resort in Khanapara in Guwahati June 27,” East Khasi Hills SP Police Sylvester Nongtynger said. He said the case was registered at Sardar police station under relevant sections of the Epidemic Diseases Act and the Meghalaya Epidemic Diseases COVID-19 Regulation, 2020.

Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong said the government will not spare anyone who takes the administration for a ride and the law will take its own course.

“We have directed the deputy commissioner to lodge an FIR against the violators and charge them accordingly,” he said.

Tynsong said an employee of the North Eastern Hill University at its Tura campus in the Garo Hills region was also charged with violating lockdown protocols.