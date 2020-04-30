Mumbai: With the addition of 417 fresh coronavirus cases, the number in this city rose Thursday to 6,875. Twenty more new deaths were also registered taking the case to 290, civic body Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in a release.

The BMC said it discharged 45 patients from various hospitals Thursday following their recovery from the disease, taking the number of such people to 1,472. It further informed that 498 new suspected patients of COVID-19 have been admitted in various hospitals in the city. Their test results are awaited.

According to BMC sources, the city has 1459 containment zones, where at least one positive or suspected patient has been found. The civic body said out of 20 fresh deaths, 16 patients had co-morbidities.

“Eight of the deceased were above 60 years and 12 were between 40 to 60 years of age,” the release said.

The civic body also claimed out of the 417 new cases, 110 tested positive April 27 and 28. These patients have already been admitted in isolation wards and they are under treatment.

The BMC has decided to test its assessment staff, bus drivers and community development officers at fever clinics by May 1. This decision was taken in the wake of death of a civic inspector associated with food distribution work. He had gone to Dharavi from where he contracted the disease.

The decision comes after one of the main labour unions warned of ‘tough stand’ if the BMC did not conduct medical examination of its staff.

In another development, NGO Watchdog Foundation, has written a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. It has claimed that 26 staffers, including a few doctors, of a leading hospital in suburban Vile Parle (West) have tested positive for coronavirus. However, the hospital has not quarantined its staffers, the NGO claimed.

