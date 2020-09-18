Bhubaneswar: Odisha registered 4,180 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours according to a tweet by the I&PR Department, Friday. The state had reported 4,241 COVID-19 cases Thursday. With the addition of the new cases, the total number of infected patients in Odisha went up to 1,71,341.

Out of new coronavirus cases reported Friday 2,466 were from quarantine centres while the remaining 1,714 were local contacts. There were 13 fatalities reported in the last 24 hours. It took the total death toll in Odisha to 695.

District wise breakdown: Khurda once more topped the list of districts as far as the number of new infections is concerned. The district reported 688 new COVID-19 cases. Other districts which had more than 100 cases in the last 24 hours are Cuttack (492), Jajpur (184), Sundargarh and Puri (166), Mayurbhanj (163), Rayagada (160), Angul (155), Balasore (133), Samabalpur (127), Jagatsinghpur (123), Kendrapada (121) and Bargarh (100).

While cases in Ganjam are on the decrease, it is on the rise in both Khurda and Cuttack.

The other districts from which new cases were reported are Koraput (99), Jharsuguda (83), Bhadrak (81), Kandhamal (77), Nabarangpur, Bolangir and Keonjhar (73 each), Kalahandi and Dhenkanal (67 each), Sonepur (62), Ganjam (58), Boudh (56), Nayagarh and Nuapada (54), Malkangiri (53), Gajapati (25) and Deogarh (10).

The total number of active cases in Odisha now stands at 37,140. So far 26,67,747 tests have been conducted said the Health and Family Welfare Department, Government of Odisha in a tweet.

