Bhubaneswar: Forty-three students returned to Odisha from Jammu following the India-Pakistan conflict, an official said Saturday.

These students from Odisha were studying at the Central Sanskrit University in Jammu, and they were asked to vacate their hostels, he said.

The students were brought to Delhi from where they returned to Odisha on a train, he added.

The state government is working to bring back students from the state studying in Jammu and Kashmir, the official said.

The Commerce and Transport Department made arrangements for the students’ return journey, he said.

They were welcomed by the state government at different railway stations.

“The students were provided food, water, transport and other facilities,” the official said.

Some students from other places in north India also returned to Bhubaneswar via flights on their own, he said.

They were enrolled in institutions like the Doon International School, Welham School, and Mussoorie International School, he said.

PTI