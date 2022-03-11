Berhampur: A 10-member Excise team (intelligence wing) split in three groups raided various areas in Ganjam district, Friday and seized 432kg of ganja which was to be transported to Uttar Pradesh and Surat via this city. The raids were carried out at three places following instructions from Excise Commissioner Ashish Singh and District Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange. Four people have been arrested in this connection.

The arrested were identified as Jaleswar Mallick (23) of Baliguda area in Kandhamal district, Jajnaraj Mallick (22)of Baliguda. They two were to take the contraband to Surat from Kandhamal.

In another case, Excise officials intercepted a truck (with UP registration number) at Fast Gate. On checking, 400 kg of ganja was seized. Two people were arrested – Ram Das (33) and Bhupinder Singh (23) of Rai Bareli. The two admitted that they had brought the contraband from Gajapati district and was taking it to Uttar Pradesh. The ganja along with truck seized was valued at Rs 50 crore, according to Excise officials.