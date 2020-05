Bhubaneswar: Three more persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Odisha, taking the total tally in the state to 287.

All three cases were reported from Mayurbhanj district.

According to the Health and Family Welfare department, the total number of active cases in Odisha now stands at 222.

Mayurbhanj now has seven active cases in the district.

Earlier today 14 new COVID-19 cases were reported from Ganjam, Bhadrak and Sundargarh districts.

PNN