Bhograi: As Covid epidemic is acquiring dangerous proportions in West Bengal, the Balasore district administration has tightened the checking and vigil on border points in Bhograi and Jaleswar blocks, Friday.

It sealed 44 more entry points – 36 in Bhograi and eight in Jaleswar. Four platoons of police were deployed.

Collector K Sudarshan Chakraborty took stock of the situation on the border areas. Two people have died of Covid in Bhograi. The administration has a quarantine provision at Sugo and Rajpur for migrants coming from Bengal.

Reports said, sealing of border points has led to tension and confrontations between locals and police at some places. Police officials reportedly intercepted two wedding parties for hours on West Bengal-Odisha border Friday.

The wedding parties had to return home. Border check posts have become active and all entrants from West Bengal side were thoroughly checked for RTPCR negative report or vaccination certificates.

Two marriage parties from Dantun and Belda in West Medinpur district were asked to produce necessary documents. Both the parties were heading towards Balasore and Paradip.

As they failed to furnish vaccination or RTPCR negative certificate, they were not allowed to enter Odisha.

