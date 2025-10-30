Cuttack/Bhubaneswar: A three-day special enforcement drive was conducted across Odisha under the direction of Commerce and Transport Minister Bibhuti Bhushan Jena, targeting four major motor vehicle rule violations.

During the drive, 4,476 e-challans were issued under the Motor Vehicles Act — including 344 for carrying passengers in goods vehicles, 388 for drunk driving, 1,040 for driving without fitness, and 462 for driving without a permit.

The drive was conducted under the leadership of Principal Secretary Usha Padhee and the direct supervision of Transport Commissioner Amitabh Thakur, in joint coordination with the Transport department and police administration.

The enforcement focused on major violations such as transporting passengers in goods vehicles, drunk driving, operating vehicles without valid fitness certificates, and driving without valid permits.

Bhubaneswar-I RTO topped with 26 e-challans, followed by Cuttack and Sambalpur with 25 each, Balasore 22, Bhubaneswar-II 21, and Khurda 20.

In drunk driving cases, Sambalpur led with 29 e-challans, followed by Rourkela 28, Bhubaneswar-I 23, Jajpur 17, and Bhubaneswar-II 16.

For non-fitness violations, Cuttack and Bhubaneswar-I issued 86 e-challans each, followed by Puri 57, Sambalpur 52, Rourkela 50, and Balasore 49.

In cases of driving without permits, Khurda topped with 43 e-challans, followed by Sambalpur 34, Keonjhar 27, Bhubaneswar-I 24, and Puri and Nayagarh 23 each.

Overall, Sambalpur RTO recorded the highest number of challans at 449, followed by Bhubaneswar-I (378), Bhubaneswar-II (338), Sundargarh (259), and Rourkela (252).