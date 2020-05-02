Bhadrak: As many as 45 migrant labourers stuck in Gujarat’s Surat district due to the nationwide lockdown reached Bhadrak in a bus at 3am Saturday.

They had been undergoing several issues ever since the nationwide lockdown was imposed. After losing their jobs, they found it very difficult to stay there. Eventually they took the matter up with the Surat collector and obtained permission to go back to their native places.

They pooled a fund, hired a bus and started for Bhadrak April 29 night. After three days of journey, they arrived in their home town.

Upon reaching here, they were taken to the Bhandaripokhari Government ITI.

According to project director and nodal officer in-charge Madhusudan Das, the returnees, all belonging to Tihidi and Chandbali block, were provided dry food at the ITI. After their registration and medical test, they will be sent to the quarantine centres set up in their respective panchayats.

