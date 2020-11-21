Bhubaneswar: As many as 46 new COVID-19 cases were detected under Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) limits in last 24 hours, BMC said Saturday.

While 10 of them are quarantine cases, remaining 36 are local contact ones. Meanwhile, 68 persons who earlier tested positive for the disease have recovered.

Update on newly detected #COVID19 cases in the last

24 hrs under the BMC area on 21st Nov (till 9am) pic.twitter.com/oJCjbq2xlt — BMC (@bmcbbsr) November 21, 2020

According to a notification issued by the civic body, as of Saturday, 30,418 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Bhubaneswar out of which 29,603 have recovered. While there are 592 active cases, 202 persons succumbed to the disease.

Meanwhile, Odisha’s COVID-19 caseload touched 3,13,323 with the detection of 778 new cases, while 17 more fatalities pushed its coronavirus death toll to 1,625.