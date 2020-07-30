Koraput: As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to spread its tentacles across Koraput, the district administration Thursday declared a 48-hour complete shutdown across the district.

According to Koraput district collector Madhusudan Mishra, the shutdown will be in force from the midnight of July 30 to the midnight of August 1.

During the 48-hour shutdown period, the district administration will undertake containment measures like contract tracing, symptom checking, ensuring isolation of suspected cases and door to door health screening of people.

The district administration has restricted movement of public and vehicles within and outside the district. Entry and exit points have been closed. All the residents in the district are strictly advised to remain at home.

The district administration has closed all the shops barring essential commodities and medical requirements.

All government and private institutions will also remain closed in the district. However, organisations related to health department will be operational during the shutdown period.

With 66 new cases detected Thursday, the district’s total tally reached 690. Out of the total positive cases, 470 are undergoing treatment at hospitals while 220 have recovered from the disease. No death has been reported in the district yet.

PNN