Puri: In an attempt to restrict congregation of devotees on Grand Road during Bahuda Yatra and to contain probable spread of Covid-19, Puri district administration Saturday announced to impose a 48-hour curfew in the pilgrim town from July 19.

According to a district administration official, the curfew will remain in force from 8.00pm of July 19 till 8.00pm of July 21.

No vehicle will be allowed to move on the Grand Road other than the ones specifically authorised during the curfew.

Hotels, lodgings, dharmasalas and guest houses on the Grand Road will remain shut latest by July 18 and the owners or in-charges have to submit a declaration with Puri town police in this regard.

Locals and devotees will not be allowed to witness the Bahuda Yatra from rooftops or balconies of buildings, hotels, dharmasalas, lodges and guest houses situated along the Grand Road in the town.

Shops and commercial establishments including medicine shops will not be allowed to remain open during Bahuda Yatra period.

Entry points into Puri district will be sealed to restrict movement.

“Any violation of the announced curfew will entail punishment as per the provisions under Section 188 of IPC and provisions from Section 51 to 60 of DM Act, 2005 and the Covid-19 Regulations, 2020,” Puri district Collector Samarth Verma said.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Bahuda Yatra (return journey of the Holy Trinity from nine-day long sojourn) is scheduled to be held July 20 this year.

PNN