Puri: After the nine-day sojourn to Gundicha temple, The Holy Trinity of Lord Jagannath, Lord Balabhadra and Devi Subhadra Tuesday began their homebound journey to Srimandir in Puri sans devotees.

The chariot pulling for the return journey — popularly known as ‘Bahuda Yatra‘ — started here ahead of time.

The chariot pulling was originally scheduled to be held at 4:00 pm. However, it began at about 12.40pm. Lord Balabhadra’s chariot was first to be pulled following which chariots of Goddess Subhadra and Lord Jagannath’s chariots proceeded towards the Srimandir amid religious fervour.

Earlier, the Holy Trinity including Lord Sudarshan were taken out of the inner sanctum of Gundicha temple in ‘Dhadi Pahandi’ and were placed on their respective chariots. After that, Puri king Gajapati Maharaj Dibyasingha Deb performed ‘Chhera Panhara’ – a unique ritual of the king sweeping the chariots with a golden broom with silver spokes. Then, amidst chants of ‘Hari Bol’ and sounds of gongs and conch, the chariots started rolling on the Grand Road – also known as Bada Danda.

It may be mentioned here that erstwhile Puri King Gajapati Dibyasingha Deb completed 50 years in conducting the ‘Chhera Panhara’ rituals of the Holy Trinity this year.

Like Rath Yatra, the Bahuda Yatra (return journey) is also being held without devotees. This is because of the prevailing Covid-19 situation. Last year too, the Rath Yatra and Bahuda Yatra were held sans devotees.

Since Rath Yatra, the deities were staying in their birthplace Gundicha temple. On the ninth day of their sojourn, they are returning to their abode- Shree Jagannath Temple.

