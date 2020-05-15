Bhubaneswar: The total number of positive coronavirus cases in Odisha climbed to 672 with 48 new cases reported Friday. The figure till Thursday was 624.

The districts from which new cases emerged are Balasore and Ganjam (12 each), Puri (10), Bhadrak (6), Nayagarh (3), Jajpur (2), Cuttack, Deogarh and Sundargarh (one each).

Currently the number of active coronavirus cases in Odisha stands at 511. A total of 158 persons have recovered while there have been three fatalities.

Most of the cases reported Friday are migrant workers who have returned from other states. Some of those infected in virus have travel history to Kolkata. The state government assured that there is no need to panic and the positive cases are already under treatment. Contact tracing of persons who have come in touch with the infected patients is also in process.

