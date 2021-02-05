Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir government Friday announced restoration of 4G mobile Internet services in the entire Union Territory.

“4G mobile Internet services being restored in entire J&K,” government spokesman Rohit Kansal said in a tweet.

At present, 4G mobile services are available in only two districts of J&K — Udhampur in the Jammu division and Ganderbal in the Kashmir division.

All other 18 districts of the union territory have only 2G mobile Internet services.

Mobile telephony and Internet services were suspended August 5, 2019 when Article 370 was abrogated and the state bifurcated and downgraded to a Union Territory.

While mobile telephony was restored after five months, restrictions on Internet services have since continued.

There has been growing demand from businesses, students and professionals for the restoration of 4G mobile Internet services.

IANS