Ahmedabad: England captain Joe Root opted to bat after winning the toss in the fourth and final Test against India here Thursday.

For England, batsman Dan Lawrence replaced Stuart Broad while off-spinner Dom Bess came in place of Jofra Archer.

For India, Mohammed Siraj came back in place of Jasprit Bumrah, who has taken leave of absence for the game.

Teams:

India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (w), Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Siraj

England: Dominic Sibley, Zak Crawley, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root(c), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Ben Foakes(w), Daniel Lawrence, Dominic Bess, Jack Leach, James Anderson.

PTI