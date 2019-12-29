Kotgarh: Kandhamal police have arrested the five accused involved in RTI activist Abhimanyu Panda’s murder, informed SP Prateek Singh said Sunday.

Police arrested prime accused Biswajit Patra, the two contract killers and two mediators- S Balaji Achari and Rasa Bihari Das. Both are employees of ‘Southco’.

Informing the media about the arrests, the SP said that one country-made pistol, three live bullets, six mobile phones and a bike were also seized from their possession. The hunt for the sixth accused who is still at large is on, said Singh.

Abhimanyu was standing in front of his house at Baliguda December 10 morning that two unidentified bike-borne miscreants opened fire on him from point-blank range and fled the spot. Incidentally Abhimanyu’s house is just 100 metres from the Baliguda police station. Since then a probe had been launched to catch the accused.

PNN