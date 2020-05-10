New Delhi: Five Air India pilots have tested positive for coronavirus. The last time, the pilots flew were on April 20. All the pilots the national carrier have also tested positive. All those infected have been asked to go into home quarantine.

Tests on priority basis

With Air India engaged in bringing back stranded Indians across the globe, 77 pilots were tested Saturday. When their results came Sunday, five of them were found to have been affected by the COVID-19 virus.

Rescue operations

The national carrier has been operating through the lockdown period. Initially flights were done to rescue stranded Indians from Italy and Iran. Currently Air India is engaged in bringing back stranded Indians from various nations including the United Kingdom. The phased rescue-operations started May 7. Air India will operate 64 flights in the first week to bring back around 15,000 Indians from abroad. Approximately 1,90,000 Indians have registered for the flights back home.

Frontline workers hit by the disease

Pilots have been the latest section of frontline workers to be hit by the infectious disease. Around 100 healthcare workers have already been affected by coronavirus, a chunk of them from here and Mumbai.

More than 500 security forces personnel have also been infected. Out of them 250 of belong to the CRPF. Two BSF jawans and a Delhi Police personnel who were infected died last week.

India’s frontline workers in the fight against coronavirus are doing a wonderful job. The pilots have seen to it that Indians stuck abroad have been safely brought back to the country. In doing so they have taken risks. They do not know if the passengers flying back have been infected with coronavirus or not.

Air India has been operating flights not only to bring back stranded Indians, but also to supply medicines and medical equipment. This is being done in a very systematic manner.

Agencies