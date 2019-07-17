Kendrapara: Nikirai police arrested five persons Tuesday for their alleged involvement in the dacoity at the house of Dillip Kumar Sahoo in Poipata under Nikirai police station limits June 28. They assaulted the family members, including children, and gangraped the wife of Dillip Sahu, said Kabuli Barik, the IIC of Nikirai police station.

The arrested have been identified as Balia alias Bhagirathi Mallik,27, Tukua Mallik, 40, Chhabina Malik, 35, of Itipur village, Ramchandra Malik, 34, and Tapan Malik, 24, of Baro village under Nikirai police station. Police also seized a crowbar and a dagger from the possessions of accused persons Ramchandra Malik and Balia .

According to IIC Barik, Dillip Kumar Sahoo had purchased a land from Maheswar Sahoo in Poipata four years back and started residing there with his family after constructing an asbestos house. Though the land cost was Rs 1.50 lakh, Dillip had allegedly paid Rs 50,000 to Maheswar Sahoo and assured him to pay the rest at the time of land registration. But Maheswar refused to accept the money and wanted Dillip to vacate his land.

On the night of June 28, Maheswar Sahoo and the five arrested persons barged into Dillip’s house by breaking the door open. They dragged out Annapurna, the wife of Dillip, from the house while she was sleeping. Later, she was assaulted by all the six accused with a crowbar and lathis with the intention of killing her. She was also raped in an indescribable manner.

Afterwards, the arrested persons also assaulted Dillip Kumar Sahoo and his two minor children with crowbar and lathis. All the family members of Dillip sustained injuries. The culprits later looted gold and silver ornaments along with Rs 60,000 and fled.

The injured family members were later rushed to the District Headquarters Hospital, Kendrapara, for treatment.

Dillip Kumar Sahoo lodged an FIR on 29thJune at Nikirai police station where a case (No 73) was registered. Nikirai police arrested the five accused Tuesday and booked them under Section 457, 397, 376 (D), 307 of IPC. The arrested were later produced before the SDJM court of Kendrapara where they were remanded in jail custody after their bail petitions were rejected.

Meanwhile, hunt is on to nab the principal accused, Maheswar Sahoo, informed Ranjan Kumar Dey, the SDPO of Pattamundai.

