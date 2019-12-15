Mumbai: Two people may love each other very much but may end up not marrying each other. On the other hand, two people who do not even know each other may end up marrying one another in the end.

When a popular actor ties the knot with a popular actress, the paparazzi never leaves them alone to enjoy their personal space. But, there are many stars who have tied the knot with not so famous people.

Here’s a list of celebrities who found their partners in common people:

Vivek Oberoi and Priyanka Alva: The Saathiya actor attracted a lot of negative speculation after his break-up with Aishwarya Rai, but then found his love outside the circle of Hindi film in wife Priyanka. Daughter of Karnataka minister Jeevaraj Alva, Priyanka married Vivek in 2010, and now they have two children.

Esha Deol and Bharat Takhtani: While Esha belongs to a famous heredity, her husband Bharat Takhtani comes from a conservative business family based in Bandra. However Dream girl’s daughter proved that marriages are made in heaven, by tying the knots with this handsome man.

Juhi Chawla and Jay Mehta: The ever smiling Juhi Chawla, managed to keep her romance with the industrialist, Jay Mehta, under wraps, until they got married in 1997. The couple is blessed with a son and a daughter. Juhi is keeping her filmy career alive by working in selective roles.

Jeetendra and Shobha: The ever-young star, Jeetendra started his Hindi film industry career in the late 50s and enthralled all with his energetic dance movements. Although there were rumours of him being infatuated with Hema Malini, he went on to marry Shobha. She was then working as an air hostess with British Airways.

Madhuri Dixit and Shriram Nene: The dhak dhak girl Madhuri Dixit got married with Dr Shriram Nene in 1999. She got settled in Denver with her husband who is a cardiovascular surgeon. Now a mother of two sons, Madhuri was at the peak of her career when she married a person who was completely out of her super-stardom world.

