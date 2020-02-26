New Delhi: Water is a very important element for the body. It keeps many serious diseases at bay while keeping the body hydrated. According to health experts, a person should drink 3 to 5 liters of water a day.

But there is also a right way to drink water. Drinking water in the wrong way can be harmful for health. Now the question may be circulating in your mind that what is the right way to drink water?

So let’s know about the right way to drink water and the right time….

Drink water empty stomach in the morning: Drinking water in empty stomach causes the body to hydrate as well as detox. Not only this, by drinking water on an empty stomach in the morning, you can also get relief from gas and constipation problem. Lukewarm water on an empty stomach kicks toxins out of the body.

One should not drink water while standing: One must have heard from elders that you should not drink water while standing. Have you ever tried to find out the reason behind this? Ayurveda also refuses to stand and drink water. Because by doing so, water goes to the lower part of the stomach, and we will not get nutrients.

One must definitely drink water after workouts: Exercise or after any kind of workout, it is advicable to drink water, by doing this, there will be no shortage of water in the body and your body will always remain hydrated

Take small sip of water: Many times we drink water in one breath, it can be harmful. Instead of drinking water in a gulp, drink water in small sips. It can strengthen your digestive system as well as improve your metabolism.

Drink water before or after half an hour of meal: If you drink water immediately before eating, then you cannot eat food properly because it fills your stomach and you will not getting nutrition. If you drink water immediately after eating food then you may have digestive problems. This can also cause constipation problems. There is also a possibility of vomiting.