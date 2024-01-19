Bhubaneswar: The third edition of the ‘Ekamra Walks’ will be kicked off Saturday. The event, organised by the Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA), will help the residents of the Capital City and tourists immerse in the rich cultural tapestry of the ‘Temple City of India’. The event, beginning January 20, promises to take the participants on exploration trails through the historical marvels of Bhubaneswar every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, till the end of March under the expert guidance of knowledgeable and experienced guides. The walks will also enable them to unravel captivating tales that spanned centuries and generations.

This edition of the Ekamra Walks has been divided into five diverse trails – Nature Trail set in three locations in Deras and Nandanakanan, Culture Trail showcasing Odia and tribal culture, Little Explorer’s Trail designed for children, and the Food Trail which delves into forgotten Odia recipes. Notably, the most important addition to this year’s event is the ‘Essence of Odia’ trail, which is coinciding with the Biswa Odia Bhasa Sammilani from February 3 to 5 in the state Capital.

Participants will delve into Tantra Sadhana, an ancient spiritual practice intricately woven into Odisha’s cultural fabric. While navigating through the City’s culinary landscape, one savours traditional dishes like Dalma, Pakhala, and Chhena Poda which are culinary manifestations of Odisha’s cultural heritage. Beyond gastronomic delights, participants will explore exquisite temples, ancient structures, and architectural wonders that define Bhubaneswar’s enchanting landscape. There will be interactive sessions with local artisans, craftsmen, and experts, providing hands-on experience of the city’s living heritage. Those interested in taking part in the event can register and discover event details at www.ekamrawalks.com, a release issued by the BDA stated.