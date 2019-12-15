Mumbai: Being in parenthood is the most beautiful feeling ever. But, adoption can be emotional. Parents who want to adopt children have to face all the challenges of parenting.

Adopting orphan kids is also a noble job. Many of our favourite celebrities have come forward to give a new lease of life to many orphan children. Here are a few extremely generous celebrities who have adopted the kids:

Sushmita Sen: Sushmita Sen is the first name that comes to our mind when we talk about adoption. The former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen is a proud mother to two beautiful daughters. Sen adopted her elder daughter Renee in 2000 and younger daughter Alisah in 2010. When asked in an interview, Sen said that her decision to adopt was not an act of charity but a way to bring normalcy to her life.

Raveena Tandon: Hindi film diva Raveena Tandon is ageing in reverse and looks stunning and gorgeous. She took this bold step when she was just 21. Marriage to Anil Thadani happened much later for her. She adopted two daughters- Chhaya and Pooja when she was at the peak of her career.

Subhash Ghai: The Pardes director has not been much vocal about his daughter’s adoption. Subhash adopted his brother’s biological daughter Meghna Ghai and raised her as his own. Meghna is currently handling her father’s film institute, Whistling Woods.

Sunny Leone: Sunny Leone and her husband, Daniel Weber, adopted baby Nisha in the July of 2017. Nisha was all of 21 months old when she was adopted and now brings much joy to her parents. The couple wants to ensure that they provide Nisha with all the experiences a regular 2-year-old should have, to make up for time she has lost. They also became parents to twin boys, Asher and Noah.

Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina: They played the roles of Siya-Ram on-screen and soon tied the knot afterwards to become one in real life. The mention is of Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonerjee. The cutesy couple tied the knot February 15, 2011. The two of them surprised everyone when they announced that they will be adopting two children, and they did March 15, 2017.

PNN