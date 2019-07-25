Mumbai: Usually, in Indian society, we get good news from a woman only after her marriage. That has been the tradition going on since ages.

But, many celebrity actresses have broken the norm and undertaken pregnancy before marriage. While many tried their best to cover it up, it was eventually leaked by the media.

Here we have a few actresses who got pregnant before actually getting married:

Sridevi: One of the most beautiful actresses, Sridevi is among those women who were pregnant before she actually got married to Boney Kapoor. She was pregnant for over seven months when she got married to Boney Kapoor. Boney had an extramarital affair with Sridevi and thus had got divorced with her first wife to be with her. Jhanvi was born after just a few months after the two got married.

Mahima Chaudhary: Mahima become a sensation after her debut with Shah Rukh Khan in ‘Pardes’ and was one of the most sought after actresses. However, she was secretly married to Bobby Mukherjee and kept her wedding a private affair. There are some reports that claim that she was pregnant then.

Neha Dhupia: When Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia took to social media to announce that they got married it came out as a surprise. Later Angad Bedi, revealed on Neha’s podcast that she was pregnant before they got married.

Celina Jaitley: Winner of Miss India and Miss Universe, Celina dated her current husband Peter Haag for quite a long time before she got married to him. Her husband is an hotelier based in Dubai, UAE. There are some reports that confirm that Celina had actually got pregnant with her twin boys before she got married. After her sudden marriage, she had quickly announced her pregnancy and a few months later, she gave birth to her twin sons.

Amrita Arora: It seemed very sketchy when Amrita Arora announced that she was married. Amrita got married to her businessman boyfriend Shakeel Ladak to cover up the pregnancy that happened before marriage.

PNN/Agencies