Karishma Kapoor and Sunjay Kapur: Karishma Kapoor had filed a divorce petition against her husband Sunjay Kapur in 2014. The ugly spat between the husband-wife duo had become the talk of the tinsel town. Eventually, they ended the matter mutually upon some agreement.

Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora: Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora recently joined the list of the famous married couples who parted their ways in 2017. They had shaken the whole country giving up on the 18-year long marital relationship. The rumor has it that Malaika Arora was dating Actor Arjun Kapoor the time when she decided to take a divorce.

Farhan Akhtar and Adhuna Bhabani: The singer cum actor had parted ways with his wife Adhuna Bhabani July 5, 2017. They have shared a 15-year long marital relationship. An eye-witness reportedly told the media that this husband-wife duo has settled the negotiation in the most courteous manner.

Karan Singh Grover and Jennifer Winget: Most popular couple of TV Industry Karan and Jennifer was lately divorced in 2016. They started their love story when they had met on the sets of ‘Dill Mill Gayye, for the first time. Thereafter they tied a knot in 2012. After the marriage, Karan’s secret affair with Bipasha Basu had led all the ugly fights and misunderstanding between the duo. It was all started when Karan had begun shooting for the movie Alone with Bipasha Basu.

Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne Khan: It was the biggest shock when Hrithik announced his divorce just before their 13th wedding anniversary. Some sources say that the dark-secret love affair between Hrithik Roshan and actress Kangana Ranaut is also the reason, but other says that Sussanne closeness to Actor Arjun Rampal had led the divorce.