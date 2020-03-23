Balasore: Five persons returned to Balasore Monday from foreign countries.

The district administration took all of them straight to the district headquarters hospital (DHH). After performing tests, they were declared safe from coronavirus and were allowed to go to their respective areas.

However, the district health department asked them to keep themselves isolated at their houses for 14 days.

Balasore has been wearing a deserted look for the second lockdown day Monday with all the shops barring essential ones like medicine stores remaining closed and traffic being sparse on the roads. Railway station, bus stand and markets were found completely empty.

Balasore is one among eight towns that are under lockdown till March 29. The other towns are Puri, Rourkela, Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Jajpur town and Bhadrak. Similarly, the lockdown is also effective in five districts namely Khurda, Cuttack, Ganjam, Kendrapara and Angul.

