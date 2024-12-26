Bhubaneswar: The twin city Commissionerate Police arrested five members of a notorious gang involved in gunrunning late Tuesday night, official sources said Wednesday. The accused were identified as Bhabani Prasad Mohanty, 32, Sk Rehmat Ali, 28, Md Zakir, 26, Deepak Kumar Sahoo, 36, and Sangram Pradhan, 29.

Five firearms, 15 live bullets, seven smartphones, and Rs 84,000 in cash were recovered from them, Police Commissioner Suresh Dev Datta Singh said. About the crackdown, the top cop said the five are history sheeters. “Multiple criminal cases have been registered against them in the twin cities,” Singh said. The gang was planning to commit robbery Wednesday. “Acting on reliable inputs, a police team managed to nab them near Mahaveer College under Chandaka police limits in the City late Tuesday night,” Singh added.