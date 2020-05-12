Kabul: At least five people were killed and four others injured in an explosion that took placce near a hospital in Kabul Tuesday, officials said. Afghan forces have rescued more than 40 people, TOLO News quoted said Tariq Arian, a spokesman for the Ministry of Interior, as saying.

A source told TOLO that the victims comprised three women, a child, and a member of security forces. Local residents said that the sounds of two blasts and gunfire came from inside the hospital in the Dasht-e-Barchi area of PD13.

There is a guesthouse behind the hospital where foreigners are currently lodged and the attackers were trying to get inside, security sources told TOLO News. Although there was no official information on the number of attackers, a witness said there were three and in military uniforms.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack. The Taliban has rejected their involvement.

This was the third consecutive day of blast rocking the Afghan capital.

Four roadside bombs exploded in a span of 90 minutes starting from 7.45 to around 9 a.m. in the Tahia Maskan area in PD4 of the city on Monday, while on Sunday night, two blasts took place in Kabul’s Caharrahi Qambar and one in the Hootkhil area, reports TOLO News.

There were no casualties in Monday and Sunday’s blasts.