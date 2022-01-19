Madrid: Five people were killed and several injured in a fire at a retirement home during the wee hours of Wednesday in Valencia, eastern Spain, the country’s emergency services said.

As per the tweet of local firefighters, the fire broke out at about 11.21 p.m. (22.21 GMT) Tuesday, forcing the evacuation of 70 residents, Xinhua news agency reported.

Firefighters have found five bodies while 11 people were taken to hospital because of smoke inhalation, the tweet read.

By the time the firefighters arrived at the residence, the fire was fully developed, affecting one wing of the building, Spanish news agency EFE reported, adding that the fire was contained around 1.20 a.m. (00.20 GMT) on Wednesday.

According to local media, initial investigation showed that a short circuit in an oxygen unit might have caused the fire.