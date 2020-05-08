Our body needs many elements to function smoothly. One of them is Vitamin E. Vitamin E is a fat-soluble vitamin, which strengthens the body to fight against bacteria and viruses.

Along with this, Vitamin E also plays an important role in controlling our cholesterol. At the same time, moisture-rich Vitamin E is also very beneficial for skin and hair. Due to lack of it in the body, many problems arise, including weakness and anemia.

So let’s know about the symptoms that appear in the body when there is deficiency of Vitamin E and the foods that make up its deficiency.

Symptoms of vitamin E deficiency

None functioning of body parts

Anemia

Muscle weakness

Sight loss

Weakness problem

Effect on fertility

Vitamin E rich foods

Sunflower seed

Sunflower seeds are rich in many nutrients and helpful in keeping the digestive system active. There is 35.17 mg of Vitamin E in 100 grams of sunflower seeds. You can consume it by adding it to yogurt, porridge or salad.

Almond

Almonds are considered the best source of vitamin E. Almonds provides 7.27 milligrams (mg) of Vitamin E, which is around half a person’s daily requirement. Many people like to eat roasted almonds for breakfast. You can also drink almond milk to stay healthy.

Avocado

Avocado has a wide variety of nutrients. Sugar is also controlled by its use. Avocados are a versatile fruit that contain very little sugar and plenty of nutrients. In 100 g of avocado, there is 2.07 mg of Vitamin E. The same size serving also contains 10 mg of Vitamin C, making it a healthful addition to many meals and snacks.

Spinach

Consuming green leafy vegetables has many benefits for our health. Spinach is also one of them. Spinach is an excellent source of many essential vitamins and minerals. A 100g serving of raw spinach contains 2.03 mg of vitamin E.

Broccoli

Broccoli is rich in protein and Vitamin E. Due to its intake, bad cholesterol is also reduced in our body. You can also use it in soup or salad.