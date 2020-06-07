Srinagar: Five terrorists were killed Sunday in an encounter with security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, a defence official said. “Five terrorists have been eliminated in operation Reban in Shopian district,” defence spokesperson Col Rajesh Kalia told reporters.

Kalia said good drills ensured no collateral damage took place during the operation.

A police official informed that the security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Reban area of Shopian. The operation was put in place, Sunday morning. The forces had received specific information about the presence of militants in the area. The official said the search operation turned into an encounter after militants opened fired at a search party. The forces then retaliated leading to the elimination of the terrorists.

The identity and group affiliation of the slain militants is being ascertained, the official stated.

PTI