Berhampur: Five more juvenile inmates of correctional facility on Jarada Bungalow road here tested positive for coronavirus Monday.

With this the total number of COVID-19 infected juveniles in the facility has gone up to 50.

Informing about the present situation of the facility, district child protection officer (DCPO) Subodh Sarangi said 45 inmates had tested positive for the virus August 1.

Five more inmates tested positive Monday. These infected inmates have been isolated and are undergoing treatment, he added.

DCPO Sarangi is learnt to have visited the facility Monday.

In another development, a doctor from the office of the chief district medical officer has been deputed to the correctional facility.

As a measure of initial precaution, the inmates have been provided with medicines for five days. However, one of theinfected inmates has recovered from the disease, informed DCPO Sarangi.

What has raised concern is the fact that some employees of the facility have meanwhile developed cold and fever. “Swab samples of the symptomatic employees of the facility will soon be collected and tested. If they test positive for the disease, future course of action will be decided accordingly,” Sarangi added.

Meanwhile, superintendent of the facility P K Hara is learnt to have taken the matter up with the Berhampur SP and Ganjam district collector requesting for substitute staff for the symptomatic ones.

PNN