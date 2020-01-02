From Asia to Europe to Africa to South America, the world is filled with colours. Here are five of the most colourful places around the world that will leave you in awe.

Kampung Warna, Jodipan, Indonesia: Kampung Warna is situated just near the south of Malang. This city is an explosion of colour in what was once a drab corner of Indonesia.

Management students of nearby university came up with the innovative idea of painting the houses in the colours of a rainbow. These innovative painting ideas turned the city into a happy place of rainbow colours, suddenly receiving an influx of money from selfie-seeking visitors. This gives inspiration to the locals to clean up their rubbish-strewn river, so there has been a positive environmental impact too.

Grand Prismatic Spring, Yellowstone National Park, USA: Yellowstone’s Grand Prismatic Spring is the largest hot spring in the USA and the third largest thermal spring on the planet. This place shows rainbow coloured bands of heat loving bacteria and the sulphur fumes in it may burn your eyes but it is really photo worthy.

The Bo-Kaap, Cape Town, South Africa: Bo-Kaap was once known as the Malay Quarter, a home to workers brought in from Malaysia, Indonesia, and the rest of Africa to work. It was built in 1760s and was rented to workers, but the houses have to be white as per the rules of lease.

But at the time, when the rented person was allowed to buy the houses, they painted them in bright colours to express their freedom and individuality.

Vinicunca, Peru: Vinicunca, Peru’s Rainbow Mountain, has become one of the country’s most popular tourist attractions. Founded millions of years ago, the ridges of sediment are made up of a variety of minerals, each providing its own vibrant hue of pink, yellow, turquoise and burgundy, a beautiful combination of rainbow.

Guatapé, Colombia: Guatepé is full of brightly coloured colonial-era homes; the place is rainbow-coloured, embellished with delicate painting of llamas, sunflowers, parrots, and guitars and the perfect place to have a drink.

