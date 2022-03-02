Bhubaneswar: Five students from Odisha, who were stranded on the Romania-Ukraine border for many days, Tuesday returned to the state via Mumbai.

The evacuated students are Bikash Behera of Jagatsingpur, Aishwarya Pani of Sambalpur, Subhasmita Priyadarshini of Bhubaneswar, Aman kumar and Anupam Kar of Jharsuguda.

A few more students are scheduled to arrive in the state Wednesday. They are now staying at Odisha Bhawan in New Delhi.

“After taking permission from Ukrainian embassy, we have arranged buses and brought students to Romania border. We have arranged tickets for students. The state government has assured us all kinds of help for evacuating all our students from the war-torn country,” said Alok Kumar Lal of Wise Education Group that arranged medical education for Odia students in various Ukrainian institutes.

“We were forced to wait for several days for evacuation after we arranged buses and reached Romania border. Finally, we were flown to India in phases. Now, the evacuated students are staying at the Odisha Bhawans in Mumbai and New Delhi,” said Madhusudhan Mishra, a medical student in the Ukrainian city of Vinnytsia.

Some Odia students had earlier described their plight in the wartorn country through social media and urged the Centre and the state government to take necessary steps for their early evacuation.

The students were facing shortage of food and drinking water. Sources, meanwhile, claimed that many Odia students are still stuck on Romania boarder and they are yet to get any support from the Indian embassy.

The students are facing a tough situation as the temperature plummeted to -10 degree Celsius, sources said.

“We are staying here amidst frequent bombings. We have to go to Romania and Polland borders for evacuation. We are now unable to move anywhere due to lack of any transport service. ATMs are also not working here,” said a student who is stuck in Kharkiv city.

PNN