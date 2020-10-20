Baripada: Five poachers were arrested in Mayurbhanj district Tuesday and a leopard skin was seized from their possession, a senior forest official said. The five poachers were arrested from Katasa village under Rairangpur forest division in a special operation carried out by department officials.

Acting on a tip-off, forest department personnel, posing as traders, contacted the poachers to strike a deal for purchase of wildlife items, said Arun Kumar Mishra, divisional forest officer (DFO), Rairangpur.

The accused persons were caught in the process and the leopard skin was recovered, Mishra said. He added the animal was killed around three months ago inside the Similipal National Park. The leopard skin is 5’6” long and 4’6” inches wide, the DFO said.

A case has been registered under the provisions of the Wildlife Protection Act, informed Mishra.

Earlier on September 3, another leopard skin had been seized from the same Katasa village and two persons arrested by forest personnel.